Ola Mae Watson Lievsay
Las Cruces - Ola Mae Watson Lievsay was called to her Heavenly home on June 9, 2020 after a blessed life of 95 years. She led an exemplary life for Jesus and everyone who knew her could see her joy in the Lord. She read her Bible every morning faithfully until she lost her eyesight. She was a prayer warrior and her children remember hearing their parents lift their names to the Lord in prayer each night with extra prayers for their sons while they were serving in the military.
Born in Spiro, Oklahoma Ola was the fourth of 8 children. She lived the Grapes of Wrath story making the trip from Oklahoma to California during the Great Depression. She was a "Rosie the Riveter" working in an airplane factory during WWII in Redondo Beach, California where she met her husband, Lee of 61 years. They moved to Las Cruces in 1948 and raised five children on a farm in the Mesilla Valley. Her children reminisce about raising chickens on that farm - at times shedding tears when their favorite chickens which they named were killed and eaten. The children would watch Mom wring the chickens' necks and the kids job was to catch them and hang them on the clothesline, pluck the feathers after soaking them in hot water - most of the time it was a worthwhile chore knowing they would have a great meal soon.
Ola is survived by her son, Gene Lievsay and wife Judy of Maricopa, Arizona, her daughter Cindy Horton and husband Glen of Las Cruces, New Mexico, her son Richard Lievsay and wife Relita of Alton, Missouri, and her daughter in law Orchid Lievsay of Phoenix, Arizona. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lee, son Homer, daughter Ruby Sumner and son in law Jim Sumner.
She is also survived by 23 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren.
The immediate family will have a graveside service at Hillcrest cemetery on Tuesday June 16 at 9:30 am with a drive through parade of love and thoughts at the cemetery open to friends at 9:50 am. An online memorial will be posted at a later date.
The family wishes to express gratitude to the staff and caregivers at Aristocrat Assisted Living for 8 years and Mesilla Valley Hospice for excellent care of Ola during her last few days.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, corner of Solano and Bowman Ave. To sign our local online guest book, please log onto www. GetzCares.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.