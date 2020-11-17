1/1
Olga Enriquez Veleta
1961 - 2020
Olga Enriquez Veleta

Las Cruces - OLGA ENRIQUEZ VELETA, age 59, of Las Cruces passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at her home surrounded by loved ones. She was born April 5, 1961 in Fabens, Texas to Juan and Josefina Enriquez. Olga was employed as a Secretary for an Insurance Agency and was faithful member of the Apostolic Tabernacle de Las Cruces.

Survivor include her loving husband, Moncerret "Paco" Veleta of the family home; her mother, Josefina Enriquez of Brazito; two brothers. Juan Enriquez (Brenda) of Mesquite and Samuel Enriquez of Brazito; five sisters, Isabel "Mary" Calderas (Salvador) of Brazito, Ofelia "Mel" Rivera (Jay) of El Paso, TX., Grace Enriquez (Tito Salazar) and Fred Enriquez all of Las Cruces, Diana Enriquez-Pena of Albuquerque; Jimmy Salazar of Moongate and Isabel Mendez of Las Cruces. Olga was preceded in death by her father, Juan Enriquez; two brothers, Daniel "Danny" Enriquez and Gabriel "Mimo" Enriquez; four sisters, Reina Enriquez, Josefina "JoJo" Enriquez, Eva Enriquez and Tina Enriquez-Merida; nephew, Julian Salazar; and a brother-in-law, Raymond Pena.

Fellowship will begin at 2 PM Friday, November 20, 2020 with a Memorial Service at 3 PM at the Apostolic Tabernacle de Las Cruces, 3001 Missouri Avenue with Pastor Jimmie Arellano officiating. Inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com





Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Apostolic Tabernacle de Las Cruces
NOV
20
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Apostolic Tabernacle de Las Cruces
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
