Olga Hernandez
Las Cruces - Olga J. Hernandez, age 72, of Las Cruces, NM, passed away on December 3, 2019 in Las Cruces, NM.
Olga was born in Las Cruces, NM to Serapio and Sofie Narvaez on December 8, 1946. She married Ramon Vicente Hernandez on November 26, 1971 in Las Cruces, NM. She graduated from Las Cruces High School. She was an Avon representative for more than 20 years and also worked as a secretary at Butte Mutual Insurance, a customer service representative at Sprouse Ritz general store, and a seamstress at the Hanes Hosiery for many years. Her main love was being a wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker and she dedicated her life to her family. She was a dancer for most of her life and spent many years dancing with the senior dance group, the Chile Peppers, and won awards with her dance group for excellent performances. Olga was recently teaching line dancing to other seniors and this was one of her joys in life.
Olga is preceded in death by her parents, Serapio and Sofie Narvaez, and her brother, Rudy Narvaez.
Olga is survived by her husband, Ramon Vicente Hernandez; Leana J. Trejo, daughter and husband, Jose Luis Trejo; Vince David Hernandez, son and wife, Eva Hernandez; Richard Hernandez; son and wife, Laura Hernandez; her granddaughters: Chantelle Moreno, Alyssa Garcia, Adriena Hernandez, Marisa Hernandez, Amber Hernandez, Miya Hernandez; her grandson: Christian Trejo; her sisters Olivia Medina, Florence Gonzales, and Lydia Romero; and her brother, Bobby Narvaez.
A rosary service will take place with Deacon Manny Madrid on December 10, 2019 at 6:00 PM at the La Paz Funeral Home Chapel with visitation at 5:00 PM. Memorial services are scheduled for December 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Father Alejandro Ureña officiating the services.
Arrangements are with La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces, NM 88005. To sign the online guest book visit www.LaPaz-Grahams.com
