Olga Ortega Olguin
Las Cruces - Olga Ortega Olguin was born in Carlsbad, NM to Frank Fierro and Gregoria Ortega Castillo on
June 22, 1957. She went to Carlsbad High School and attended some college in Roswell, NM.
However, was a long time resident of Las Cruces and worked for Dona Ana County Solid Waste
Management before retiring. Olga attended St. Genevieve's Catholic Church regularly, enjoyed playing bingo and loved to dance. She is proceeded in death by her parents, five Aunts, two Uncles, two brothers Jesse Ortega Fierro and John Ortega Castillo and one Nephew Gabriel Ortega. Olga is survived by two daughters Jessica Ortega Chavez and husband Steven of Artesia, NM, Jeanie M. Herrera and long time partner Sergio Perez of Las Cruces, NM. Four brothers Gilbert and wife Amelia Ortega of Carlsbad, NM. Alfredo and wife Gloria Ortega of Carlsbad, NM.
Frank Ortega of Oklahoma City, OK. Eddie Ortega of Ft. Worth, Tx. Three sisters Hilda Ortega Garcia and Gloria Ortega Navarette and husband Mike all of Carlsbad, NM as well as Elsa Ortega of Ft. Worth, Tx. Nine Grandchildren Donovan, Phillip, Issac, Sierra and Israel Chavez all of Artesia, NM. Marissa Herrera, Joseluis, Xaiver and Liliana Perez of Las Cruces,NM. Aslo including many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Alfredo Ortega Jr., Briar Matekovic, Isaiah Perez, Richard Ortega, Wilson Murrill and Zacarias Rodriguez.
Funeral arrangements as followed Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 6pm with La-Paz Grahams Funeral Home 555 West Amador, Friday August 21, 2020 @ 11am Mass at St. Genevieve Catholic Church followed burial at Masonic Cemetery.
The family would like to include a special thank you to Amber Care Hospice/ADDUS services for their excellent care and compassion.
Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham Funeral Home, 555 West Amador St., Las Cruces NM, 88005. To sign the online guest book, please visit: www.LaPaz-Grahams.com