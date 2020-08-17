1/1
Olga Ortega Olguin
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Olga's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Olga Ortega Olguin

Las Cruces - Olga Ortega Olguin was born in Carlsbad, NM to Frank Fierro and Gregoria Ortega Castillo on

June 22, 1957. She went to Carlsbad High School and attended some college in Roswell, NM.

However, was a long time resident of Las Cruces and worked for Dona Ana County Solid Waste

Management before retiring. Olga attended St. Genevieve's Catholic Church regularly, enjoyed playing bingo and loved to dance. She is proceeded in death by her parents, five Aunts, two Uncles, two brothers Jesse Ortega Fierro and John Ortega Castillo and one Nephew Gabriel Ortega. Olga is survived by two daughters Jessica Ortega Chavez and husband Steven of Artesia, NM, Jeanie M. Herrera and long time partner Sergio Perez of Las Cruces, NM. Four brothers Gilbert and wife Amelia Ortega of Carlsbad, NM. Alfredo and wife Gloria Ortega of Carlsbad, NM.

Frank Ortega of Oklahoma City, OK. Eddie Ortega of Ft. Worth, Tx. Three sisters Hilda Ortega Garcia and Gloria Ortega Navarette and husband Mike all of Carlsbad, NM as well as Elsa Ortega of Ft. Worth, Tx. Nine Grandchildren Donovan, Phillip, Issac, Sierra and Israel Chavez all of Artesia, NM. Marissa Herrera, Joseluis, Xaiver and Liliana Perez of Las Cruces,NM. Aslo including many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Pallbearers will be Alfredo Ortega Jr., Briar Matekovic, Isaiah Perez, Richard Ortega, Wilson Murrill and Zacarias Rodriguez.

Funeral arrangements as followed Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 6pm with La-Paz Grahams Funeral Home 555 West Amador, Friday August 21, 2020 @ 11am Mass at St. Genevieve Catholic Church followed burial at Masonic Cemetery.

The family would like to include a special thank you to Amber Care Hospice/ADDUS services for their excellent care and compassion.

Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham Funeral Home, 555 West Amador St., Las Cruces NM, 88005. To sign the online guest book, please visit: www.LaPaz-Grahams.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Funeral
06:00 PM
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Genevieve Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LCsun-news.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 18, 2020
Olga, my beautiful cousin, I thank you for all the good memories, You truly are the definition of a fighter, Always had a smile on your face everytime i saw you, I will not say goodbye, I will say see you later Rest in peace prima and know that you are loved and will never be forgotten. Signed: Michael Carrasco
Michael Carrasco
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved