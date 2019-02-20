Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
For more information about
Oliva Artalejo
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
Vigil
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
12:15 PM
St. Joseph Church
Oliva Artalejo Obituary
Oliva Artalejo, 89, devoted wife and mother, quietly passed surrounded by family on February 17th, 2019. Born in El Paso, Texas to Carlos and Maria Martinez on June 16th, 1929, she was the third of six daughters, but by far the most rambunctious. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Emilio; her children: Hilda Velarde(Michael), Sandra Artalejo, Sylvia Artalejo, Nora Artalejo Lovett(Rob) and Nicholas Artalejo; her grandchildren: Leah Venegas Perez(Albert), Salina Venegas McCune(Sean), Francesca Artalejo, Cindy Siller Torres(Joe), Sean Siller and Nastassia Artalejo, along with step-grandchildren Davis, Sarah, and Cannon Lovett; her great-grandchildren: Mia Venegas McCune, Christian Siller(Sandy), Sabian Torres, Lazarus Torres; and her great-great-granddaughter Salem Siller.
Oliva's spirit, lust for life and exceptional strength will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her. We will always think of her as a hilarious prankster, amazing cook and fashionista. She had an infectious laugh and loved to listen to big band music and sit on the balcony of her home and wave at passersby. Mom, put your sun hat on, get back on your three-wheel bike, and ride carefree into the sunset. Your parents and especially your sisters are waiting with open arms. We love you and will forever miss you. Raise hell. The family would like to thank the staff at UMC, Home Sweet Home Healthcare and the four angels that took care of her until the end: Mayela, Anna, Lupe, and Challo. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 5pm-9pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home- Carolina and a vigil at 7pm. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 at St. Joseph Church at 12:15 pm and burial to follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Feb. 20, 2019
