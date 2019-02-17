|
|
Olivia Inez Stolz Bitz Danhauer was born December 29, 1926 in Van Hook, North Dakota, to John and Anna Stolz. She was the oldest of three children, her two younger siblings being Delores and Allan.
Olivia entered her Lord's presence Thursday, February 14, 2019, from her home in Las Cruces with her husband and caregivers at her side.
Olivia was married in 1945 to her first husband, Harold Daniel Bitz, a WW2 veteran, and they had two sons, Keith and Bruce, both born in North Dakota. Then the family moved to Medford, Oregon.
Due to Harold's health problems, he and Olivia moved in 1974 to Las Cruces. He passed away in 1980 and is buried in the Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
She worked as a bookkeeper for Montgomery Wards in Las Cruces, and in 1982 she met Rodney W. "Mike" Danhauer whom she married on April 28, 1983. They had been married two months short of 36 years when she died.
They both retired in 1986 and enjoyed many happy years of retirement, traveling and serving in their church, the First Evangelical Free Church of Las Cruces.
She served as stepmother to Mike's four children, Karen, Sharon, Paul, and Gayle Danhauer.
In 2012 Mike and Olivia moved into the Good Samaritan Society retirement community in Las Cruces for their final residence.
In the First Evangelical Free Church she served as deaconess and headed the nursery for many years. She and Mike hosted weekly Bible studies and prayer meetings in their home for at least 25 years.
She never liked to just sit with idle hands, and her love of crocheting and her love of children led her to create many beautiful blankets that were gifted to babies in her church, new mothers in Turning Point, and many others.
Olivia is survived by her husband, Mike; her brother, Allan (Marge); both sons, Keith (Marlene) and Bruce Bitz; three of her stepchildren and their families, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and grandnephews and grandnieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Delores, her first husband, and her stepdaughter Gayle.
Services will be held at First Evangelical Free Church, 1435 South Pecos St., Las Cruces, on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Viewing will precede the service at the church starting at 1:00 p.m. Services will be led by Pastor Emeritus John Powell and Pastor Brian Hammonds, Mike's and Olivia's former and current pastors at First Evangelical Free Church, with graveside services to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Las Cruces under the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel. A meal will be served at the church following the graveside services.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you please contribute to the First Evangelical Free Church Building Fund in her memory.
Proverbs 31:10-31 describes Olivia's life well.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Feb. 17, 2019