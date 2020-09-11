Olivia Medina
Albuquerque - On September 9, 2020, Olivia Medina was called home to be with our Lord, after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. There is consolation in the knowledge that she is whole and free and is adding another layer of love to the beauty of Heaven.
Olivia was born and raised in Las Cruces, New Mexico. She grew up in the home of Adelina Treviz on Hadley Street. That city block did not only include her Auntie Adelina's home, it was where her Grandparents, her Uncles, Aunts, cousins and the Maynes family had their homes. She attended Holy Cross Parochial School. She continued a relationship with her dearest friends from Holy Cross School all of her life. Olivia graduated from Las Cruces High School in 1958 and proclaimed to be a proud Bulldog fan.
Early in life, Olivia worked for the MVD of New Mexico. She was also employed with Students; Incorporated, an organization that provided jobs and job-training for young people. Olivia spent most of her professional life working in various administrative departments at New Mexico State University including the departments of Fish and Wildlife, Journalism and Mass Communications and Fine Arts. Wherever she worked, she soon became a stabilizing presence in her offices. She retired in 2002.
Two of Olivia's main passions in life included cooking and creating art. Though she said in her words, she didn't know how to boil water when she was a newlywed, she became a fantastic cook. There were so many people who enjoyed incredible meals at her table. She was asked to develop and host a cooking show that taught the community through a PBS audience how to cook chile.
Olivia, the artist, enjoyed creating art in her beautiful adobe studio in Mesilla Park, surrounded by a courtyard garden that looked out to a pecan orchard. She loved working in the mediums of oils, pastel, watercolor, and in a variety of printmaking processes. Her artwork has been recognized at the local, state-wide, and national levels. Her work hangs in galleries and in private collections in the U.S. and in Europe, including Branigan Cultural Center, the New Mexico State Capitol Rotunda and the Smithsonian Museum.
Olivia's roles in the community included being a Brownie Scout Leader, summer recreation art teacher, Catechism teacher, PBS fundraiser, and was a member of the Connoisseurs of Red and Green Chile. She was voted "Most Deserving Citizen of the Year" in 1988 for her contributions to her hometown. She also loved music, dancing, singing, birds, gardening and long walks. Her zest for life was contagious.
Olivia was first and foremost, the matriarch of her family that she loved with all of her heart. Olivia's kind and gentle spirit made a lasting impact on everyone that knew her. She was generous of spirit and saw beauty in everyone in her path. She was a loving wife who celebrated 62 years of marriage with her husband. Her children were blessed to have her as a Mother. Her unconditional love for her children created the loving home where many memories will be recounted and reflected upon. She was a doting Grandmother that made each of her eleven grandchildren feel special. She leaves her legacy of love through her family.
Olivia was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Olga, and her brother Rudy. She is survived by her husband Lee Medina, her son Leo Medina, daughters Gina Medina-Gay and husband Patrick, Salina Shook and husband Jim, Veronica Medina and Johnny Apodaca. She is also survived by her grandchildren Lois, Matthew, Nikko, Christina, Roman, Marcus, Benjamin, William and wife Kathryn, Alex, Layla and Josie. She had 3 great-grandchildren, Rachel, Lawrence and Donny. She is also survived by aunts and uncles, Rosie, Frankie, Bea, Nick, John, and Frank. She is survived by devoted brothers and sisters, Florence, Robert, Lydia, Julianna, and Howard. She was loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and a multitude of friends.
A graveside-service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 18, at San Jose Cemetery. For those not able to attend, Getz Funeral Home will provide an online livestream of the service from their homepage which will also be available for later viewing.
