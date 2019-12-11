Services
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Resources
More Obituaries for Ophelia Chaffino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ophelia Chaffino

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ophelia Chaffino Obituary
Ophelia Chaffino

Las Cruces - Ophelia "Chela" Martinez Chaffino was born and raised December 20, 1925 in Vado, NM.

Our Lord called her into eternal rest on Dec. 5, 2019 at the age of 93 in Las Cruces, NM. Rodolfo and Ophelia married in La Mesa, NM on April 18, 1948. They moved to Los Angeles, CA where they lived for a short time and later returned back to the Land of Enchantment. Ophelia proudly served as a Catholic Daughter for 45 years. In which she was honored as Catholic Daughter of the year 1985-1986. Ophelia worked for NMSU as a nutrition educator for 19 years. Ophelia also worked as a Foster Grandparent for Las Cruces Schools.

Ophelia's favorite pastime was taking care of her flowers and gardening.

She leaves behind daughter Patricia Holt and grandson Ryan Holt, two sisters Elfida Davalos and Aurora Triste, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Ophelia is preceded in death by her husband of 71 years Rodolfo Chaffino, and her parents Amador and Manuela Martinez and 8 brothers and one sister.

A visitattion will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at St. Genevieve's Catholic Church, with rosary at 10:00 a.m. and Memorial Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. Burial to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ophelia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -