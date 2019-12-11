|
|
Ophelia Chaffino
Las Cruces - Ophelia "Chela" Martinez Chaffino was born and raised December 20, 1925 in Vado, NM.
Our Lord called her into eternal rest on Dec. 5, 2019 at the age of 93 in Las Cruces, NM. Rodolfo and Ophelia married in La Mesa, NM on April 18, 1948. They moved to Los Angeles, CA where they lived for a short time and later returned back to the Land of Enchantment. Ophelia proudly served as a Catholic Daughter for 45 years. In which she was honored as Catholic Daughter of the year 1985-1986. Ophelia worked for NMSU as a nutrition educator for 19 years. Ophelia also worked as a Foster Grandparent for Las Cruces Schools.
Ophelia's favorite pastime was taking care of her flowers and gardening.
She leaves behind daughter Patricia Holt and grandson Ryan Holt, two sisters Elfida Davalos and Aurora Triste, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Ophelia is preceded in death by her husband of 71 years Rodolfo Chaffino, and her parents Amador and Manuela Martinez and 8 brothers and one sister.
A visitattion will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at St. Genevieve's Catholic Church, with rosary at 10:00 a.m. and Memorial Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. Burial to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019