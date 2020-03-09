|
|
Orville Eugene Priestley Jr.
Coach Gene Priestley
Beloved Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather and Coach
July 3, 1934 - February 10, 2020
The game clock on the scoreboard wound down in the fourth quarter and the final whistle blew for Coach on February 10, 2020, the day he was called home to be with his Heavenly Father.
Gene Priestley was born July 3, 1934 to Orville Eugene Priestley and Opal Lee (Shore) Priestley Crowley, Louisiana where the family ran the local newspaper. They later relocated to Artesia, New Mexico and then finally to Las Cruces, New Mexico where the family owned and operated the Las Cruces Sun News for many years.
Gene attended and graduated from Las Cruces High School where he played football, basketball and baseball. He then attended and graduated from New Mexico State University with a Bachelor Degree in Economics. During his time at New Mexico State he played for the Aggie Baseball team. He was a life long dedicated fan and supporter of the Aggies.
During his professional life, he was a journalist for the Sun News and the Las Cruces Citizen. He later owned and operated several businesses in Colorado Springs, Colorado. It was during this time that he was able to pursue his true ambition in life: coaching. He was the head coach for the basketball and baseball team at Woodland Park High School in Woodland Park, Colorado. Upon returning to New Mexico, he worked for a time in politics in Santa Fe. But he then became determined to work in what would be his greatest passion: coaching high school football. He coached at Agua Fria High School in Avondale, Arizona. After several years there he coached at Canutillo High School in El Paso. And then finally, he became the head freshman coach at Mayfield High School where he relished the opportunity to work with his life long friend: Coach Jim Bradley.
Coach had an extraordinary gift of developing close, meaningful friendships with others quickly. He once stated: "I like people!" And this played out in wonderful ways where he radiated a sense of joy and happiness that was contagious. Along with this, he was a true "goodfinder" who could identify and bring out good things in any situation or in people who were fortunate enough to know him. He was the ultimate coach who had a tremendous impact on his players, other coaches and people that he worked with. And finally, he made each day a celebration of life.
Survived by his sons: Jeff (Marge), Todd (Georgia), Mace,Tony, Daughter: Brandi (Ken) Rohr, Grandchildren: Lucas (Nichole) Priestley, Julie Mcpherson (Kyle), Allison and Autumn Priestley,Wednesday and Weija Priestley, Great Grandchildren: Charlie Priestley, Caiden and Lucianna Mcpherson, Longtime Friends Who Are Family: Al Andrews, Buzzy, Judy and Kellie Kendrick
Preceded in death by his parents and brother Joseph Priestley
Memorial Contributions may be made to: Gene Priestley Scholarship Fund
#145127801 Citizen's Bank of Las Cruces. Funds will be used to sponsor scholarship help for a Mayfield Football Player each year.
Celebration of Life Service: Saturday, March 21st, 10:00 A.M. @ St. Paul's Methodist Church, Las Cruces, New Mexico, Internment to follow. Reception for all family and friends to be held at La Posta at 11:00 - 2:00 P.M.
