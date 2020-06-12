Oscar Amezquita
Las Cruces - Another Native Son's Journey Has Ended.
13 June 1940 *** 9 May 2020
It was designed to be an absolute experience. The road would cover many joys, adventures, accomplishments and of course a few setbacks, disappointments, but not too many to mention. Raised in Mesilla Park, his Garden of Eden and educated in the best school, Mesilla Park Elementary. He was off to a good start.
Oscar didn't appreciate it at the time of his youth that his disciplinarian mother was actually molding him for the rest of his life, like it or not. His father fine tuned him in etiquette, civility and appreciation of music and the arts, some stuck, some just a little. Both parents tutored him in public relations interacting with worthy individuals. Both emphasized the need to be able to assess people properly and correctly.
The third son of four boys and one girl, Oscar Amezquita born a patriot American of Mexican parents, Ramon and Maria del Rayo Amezquita in Las Cruces, NM on June 13, 1940, in the day time, during one of the best generations the USA will ever record, of the forties, fifties and sixties. He was pretty proud of his world at that time, best adults and young people with good manners, respectful, obedient, helpful, cooperative, work oriented, a joy to be with, all True-Americans. Oscar was tutored, raised and to be independent of bad traits and company by his wonderful and disciplinarian mother. She directed young Oscar to pursue education always in one form or another. Both mother and father encouraged him constantly to be well spoken in both English and Spanish at the highest level, to be civil and courteous was required of young Oscar.
As a child he experienced food rationing in the WWII years. Even in post war era scarcity of goods would leave a lifelong lesson that he would at times throughout his life have to do without. A lesson that in adversity you would take steps to overcome, that frugality persistently would prevail and strengthen his course in life and it did.
Raised, tutored, mentored, disciplined and guided by a stay-at-home mother (whose middle name had to be "the enforcer"). Oscar was set into the straight and narrow course. Adventurous and with an ever-inquisitive mind he was excessively curious about everything. A dreamer, a romantic, reserved yet bold, quiet yet outspoken, realizing he knew very little yet craved to know everything. He silently asked endless questions of nature and human behavior. He opted to dwell on Mother Nature as she had solid answers. Most humans were fickle and unpredictable.
Taught and encouraged at an early age to learn as much as possible to always be ready to reply silently or openly, sensibly, intelligently. Raised in an era that emphasized good manners, courtesy, respect, punctuality, reliability, obedience. Little Oscar had his hands full trying to be an exemplary child and at times he was. To his last years he smiled remembering occasions his parents were complimented for his conduct and achievements.
Boy Scouting at a very young age he achieved assistant Green Bar grade. Nature and Oscar were constantly in harmony. It was amazing then and for the rest of his life that we could all beneficially learn a lot from Mother Nature as he did from his matriarch. Green was Oscar's most favorite color because it represented growth, new growth of life and at everything.
He enjoyed good food, good drink, and good company, not necessarily in that order. Life is only as good as you let it. Oscar was a history buff, enjoyed cultures and languages. His never-ending curiosity led him to read extensively and engage academic people. He wished and wished he could sing, boy did Oscar want to be able to sing all the songs of love and life. He was not French but he subscribed to the French term "The joy of living" (Joive le vivre).
Oscar had three very different from each other blood brothers (same mom, same dad). All four were patriot, warriors: Guillermo, Army; Raul aka Skeeter, Navy; Hector, Marine; Oscar, Green Beret Special Forces (there's that color again). Oscar attained the rank of Sergeant in the first 18 months, 1964. He served in the 6th SFG, Ft Bragg, NC and in the 1st SFG Okinawa. He was a life member of the Special Forces Association. In addition to his US Paratrooper Parachute Wings he was also proud of his Chinese (ROC) Wings. Accused of being an over achiever, which by golly he was, he didn't quite "git-er-all-done" but he gave it a good run. Discipline and authority, responsibility and performance, focus and flexibility all taught to Oscar served him well throughout his entire life. During his years in the US Army Special Forces he was amongst the most competent, intelligent bold and flexible ("stay fluid") professional warriors this country had to offer 1963, 1964, 1965. His eagerness to learn was satisfied by his senior NCOs and enlisted men. He readily admits to the end that all his credited accomplishments were the results of other's efforts as was the Brotherhood-of-Green Berets. Never, never had he had such concentrated-up building assistance in his military endeavors. Teams work. What this wonderful country strongly needs to this day.
Of the accomplishments I'd like to take credit for, was meeting a beautiful young lady 14 years younger than I, Teresa Marie Nevarez of the Melendrez-Carrillo-Nevarez historical clan. I lucked-out, truly I did. Her beauty outwardly and internally is a wish any man would want in his wife. Charm, etiquette, poise, intelligence, fortitude, discipline, authoritative, supportive, hard worker, boy was I blessed. I thank my God, Jehovah! We were married in October 1977. Her support in many different ways gave me more strength to address the challenges of life.
Landis Shoe Shop of 1929 here in Las Cruces was Ramon's, his father. All four brothers worked with and by him, an old-world craftsman from the old country. All four learned the trade. For 91 consecutive years Landis continued business due to generations of home-grown townspeople and now immigrants from the other 50 states have walked thru our doors. Thank ya'll, all of you, couldn't have made it without you. Ninety-one years, same family in business.
Not a religious man, he noted the apparent flaws and failures of organized religions. He left it alone, not an atheist, he sensed that this wonderful planet earth had a heck of an architect, engineer, planner, developer and it couldn't be a human. We only seem to mess things up. Years later I found out the name of that one that's credited for being earth's engineer, architect, planner and developer. I asked him his name and he replied: "everyone calls me God or Lord, but you can call me Jehovah, I'd like you to meet my son, his name is Jesus, you should meet him"! He also told me "I had a book written for people like you Oscar. You should read it. It would help you." I did and it did!! Thank you, Jehovah, my God and my friend.
Oscar Amezquita kissed his life and thanked it each day. It was above all a wonderful journey and now I shall rest.
Oscar was preceded in death by his parents, Ramon and Maria del Rayo Amezquita and brother Guillermo. He is survived by his wife of 42 years Teresa; sister Ana Maldonado; brothers Raul (Rosalie); Hector; several nieces and nephews in addition to hundreds of customers and friends.
Private funeral services have been held.
Arrangements were held by Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 16, 2020.