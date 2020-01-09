|
Deming - Owen W. Barker, 77, passed away peacefully at home in Deming, NM surrounded by his family on January 7, 2020. Owen was born on November 9, 1942 in Atlus, Oklahoma, son of Emma Monk and Joe Barker. Owen was raised on a farm in Cotton City, NM where he discovered his natural love for the land. He received his education in New Mexico and was a self-taught, successful businessman.
Owen met and married Elizabeth Anne Qualls of Lordsburg, NM in 1962. Together they expanded their livelihood in the oil and gas industry by moving their family to Deming in 1970 where they started Barker Oil, Inc. and operated various successful businesses, including New Mexico Drip and Sprinkler, which they sold in 2008.
Owen retired in 2012 and had time to enjoy his interests in fishing, hunting, and farming. He was an avid, life-long reader and had a passion for geology, which he studied extensively. His strong mechanical skills led him to meticulously repair and restore antique tractors including some that he drove as a young boy on his family farm in Cotton City.
Owen was constantly engaged in learning. He never started any project he didn't finish. He was tenacious and laser-focused until his goal was accomplished. He held high expectations for himself, his family, peers and employees. He was a great influence and mentor. He made an impression on those around him and had a positive and memorable affect on people's lives.
Owen is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Barker, his children Leslie Barker and Laurie Barker (Shane Solberg), his siblings, Shirley Jo Barker (Jim Frank Cox), Quanah Barker (Sonny Roark), and Vinita Barker (Fred Dollarhide). Owen had three grandchildren: Sydney and Reece Solberg and Ethan Barker. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Shirley Tibbs Barker and numerous nieces and nephews. Owen was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Emma Barker, his brothers JB, O'Neil and Ossie Barker, his brother-in-law Sonny Roark, his nephew Franky Cox and niece Loye Roark Hernandez.
Viewing and sharing memories will be at 10:00am and service at 11:00am at Baca's Funeral Home in Deming, NM, Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Graveside services will be held at Mountainview Cemetery.
Pallbearers are his loving grandson Ethan Barker, nephews Quinton Roark, Jason Barker, and Jonas Fordham, his son-in-law Shane Solberg and close family friend Bill Johnson.
Honorary pallbearers are his brothers-in-law Edward and David Scarbrough, nephews Benny McNeil, Jimmy, Joel and Chris Foelker, brother-in-law Fred Dollarhide, life-long best friend Jerry Zachek and close friend DeLoyd Haynes and fishing buddy, Billy Foster. And this is only a partial list of many close friends of his.
Owen loved animals and respected their freedom. He had a deep love and appreciation for nature and the natural course of life. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Luna County Humane Society at 2135 Onate Rd SE, Deming, NM 88030 or Cancer Support of Deming and Luna County, Inc.
