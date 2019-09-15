Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Anthony Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Pablo Romero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pablo Carlos Romero

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pablo Carlos Romero Obituary
Pablo Carlos Romero

Anthony - PABLO CARLOS ROMERO, age 48, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in Las Cruces on Sunday, September 8, 2019. He was born January 20, 1971 in Anthony, New Mexcio. Pablo loved to work with his hands especially on cars. His hobbies included fishing and watching the New England Patriots.

He is survived by his mother, Petra Romero age 90, son, Steve; daughters, Quincy and Isabella Romero. Other survivors include one grandchild; his siblings, Santiago Romero (Margarita), Adelina Munoz (Demetrio), Armando Lobo (Cathy), Laura Teresa Romero, Jesus Romero, Anita Romero, Elizabeth Haymans (Robert) and Martha Romero; as well as numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Adalberto Romero, Sr; sister, Adelina and brothers, Evaristo, Jose Lidio and Adalberto Romero, Jr.

Visitation will be from 6 PM to 9 PM Monday, September 16, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Home, 300 E. Boutz Road, Las Cruces. A graveside service will be held at 10 AM Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the Anthony Cemetery.

Serving as casket bearers will be Armando Romero, Freddy Romero, Santiago Romero, Jr., Miguel Romero, Adalberto Romero, III, and Ronnie Sandoval.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels, of Las Cruces, 527-2222. For online condolences logon to www.bacaschpelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pablo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baca's Funeral Chapels
Download Now