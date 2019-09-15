|
Pablo Carlos Romero
Anthony - PABLO CARLOS ROMERO, age 48, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in Las Cruces on Sunday, September 8, 2019. He was born January 20, 1971 in Anthony, New Mexcio. Pablo loved to work with his hands especially on cars. His hobbies included fishing and watching the New England Patriots.
He is survived by his mother, Petra Romero age 90, son, Steve; daughters, Quincy and Isabella Romero. Other survivors include one grandchild; his siblings, Santiago Romero (Margarita), Adelina Munoz (Demetrio), Armando Lobo (Cathy), Laura Teresa Romero, Jesus Romero, Anita Romero, Elizabeth Haymans (Robert) and Martha Romero; as well as numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Adalberto Romero, Sr; sister, Adelina and brothers, Evaristo, Jose Lidio and Adalberto Romero, Jr.
Visitation will be from 6 PM to 9 PM Monday, September 16, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Home, 300 E. Boutz Road, Las Cruces. A graveside service will be held at 10 AM Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the Anthony Cemetery.
Serving as casket bearers will be Armando Romero, Freddy Romero, Santiago Romero, Jr., Miguel Romero, Adalberto Romero, III, and Ronnie Sandoval.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels, of Las Cruces, 527-2222. For online condolences logon to www.bacaschpelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 15, 2019