Pablo "Palin" Estrada Sr.
Las Cruces - PABLO "PALIN" ESTRADA SR., age 57, of Las Cruces left his dwelling place on earth and entered eternal life to be with his heavenly Father on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born February 4, 1963 in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico to Pablo Estrada and Sofia Esparza. "Palin" as he was fondly known to his family and friends was the owner and operator of P&D Landscaping. He was a member of the Catholic Church.
Dad,
I love you, yo sé que tú me amas más descansa en paz. Tengo tus enseñanzas y tus consejos en mi alma. Tú me hiciste como soy. "I Love You Apa."
~Palin
My Dad was the strongest, toughest, most solid man I have ever come across. He would put a smile on your face even when he was at his lowest. He will forever be my Hero. "I Love You Pops"
~Diego Estrada
Dad,
Thank you for the amazing times you gave me, for my two wonderful brothers. Thank you for putting a smile on my face every time I would call you when sad and thank you for being the most loving grandfather my kids could ever have. Until we see each other again. "I Love You"
~ Angelica
I will forever be grateful for all the love and good memories he gave my daughter, Jimena. He was the best grandpa she could have ever had. In her own words, "he was a good grandpa to me."
' Marilu Alvarado (daughter-in-law)
Those left to mourn his passing include two sons, Pablo Jr. and Diego Estrada; one daughter, Angelica Ornelas; his mother, Sofia Estrada; his former wife, Sandra Estrada; three brother, Carlos, Juan and Salvador Estrada; a sister, Rosa Estrada. Other survivors include his grandchildren, Jimena Estrada, Chelsea, Jacob and Isaac Metcalf. He was preceded in death by his father; a brother, Victor Estrada; two sisters, Sofia and Leticia Estrada.
Due to Covid-19 limitation on capacity of attendees will be restricted to immediate family only. Private Services will be held.
Serving as casket bearers will be Pablo Jr. and Diego Estrada Jr., Carlos Torres, Jacob and Isaac Metcalf, and Raúl Ortega.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020