Pablo M. Rios
La Mesa - Pablo M. Rios, 87, of La Mesa, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Pablo was born to Jesus and Anita Rios in Delta, Colorado. At the age of one Pablo and his parents migrated to Porvenir, Mexico, where he grew up learning to farm. At the age of 17 he met the love of his life Maria who was 15. After a brief courtship, they married. Soon came their daughter Herminia and then followed their son Manuel. Pablo and Maria then moved to Brazito, NM, where they continued to grow their family, welcoming another son, Pedro. Pablo then began to work for Stahman Farms, their son Luis would be born there, and the youngest of them all…Marta, would surprise them 15 years later! Pablo would then go on to spend 32 years at Stahman Farms.
He will always be remembered for his helping hand, his sense of humor, and for the "cariño" he gave his family! Pablo enjoyed traveling with his family to different state parks with his kids and grandkids. He loved gardening, and always kept his yard in tip top shape! He loved baseball especially watching the Yankees play! Pablo loved ice cream; Dairy Queen was his favorite place to go. He loved listening to "radio cañon" and watching "El Chavo del Ocho". One of his biggest passions was attending all the baseball games he could for his grandchildren, up until he was no longer able to.
Those to left to mourn his passing are, Maria, his loving wife of 70 years of the family home in La Mesa, Daughters; Herminia Guerrero of Las Cruces, Marta Quijas (Ramiro) of La Mesa, Sons; Manuel Rios (Consuelo) of Chamberino, Pedro Rios (Anita), Luis Rios (Gloria) all of Las Cruces. Sisters; Socorro Silva, Cruz Parra, and Ramona Najera all of Las Cruces, and Brother Antonio Rios (Adela) of Las Cruces. A sister-in-law; Ramona Rios of Mesquite, NM. Also surviving him are 16 Grandchildren, 34 Great-Grandchildren, and 7 Great-Great-Grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents Jesus and Anita Rios, brother Marcelo Rios and a grandson Xavier Contreras.
A visitation is scheduled for Friday, May 31, 2019 at 6pm in the Getz Funeral Home Chapel, with the recitation of the Holy Rosary to follow at 7pm. The Funeral Liturgy is scheduled for Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10am at San Jose Catholic Church in La Mesa, New Mexico. Burial will follow at San Jose Cemetery in La Mesa, New Mexico.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 30, 2019