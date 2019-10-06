Services
Pamela Cullins


1961 - 2019
Pamela Cullins Obituary
Pamela Cullins

Las Cruces - Pamela Cullins, died at the age of 58 in Las Cruces New Mexico. Born in Gallup NM. March 12 1961 - October 1 2019. Loving Mother and Grandmother, passed away Tuesday October 1st at 8:10 pm. She survived by four sons. Randy, Daniel, James, Craig Cullins. Seven grandchildren, Aracely, Amy, Persephonie, Danika, Eriel, Liam and Dante Cullins. Pam had survived by her Brother Pat Hoeldtke, sister in law Kim Hoeldtke, Niece Roxanne Fulk and a longtime friend and companion Ed Rodriquez. A private graveside service will be held at A later date. Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham Funeral Home, 555 West Amador St., Las Cruces NM, 88005. To sign the online guest book, please visit: www.LaPaz-Grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Oct. 6, 2019
