La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Pascual Albillar


1945 - 2019
Pascual Albillar Obituary
Pascual Albillar

Las Cruces - Pascual P. Albillar, Jr. passed away on August 12, 2019 in Las Cruces, New Mexico at the age of 73. Pascual (or Chacho as he was known by family and friends) was born September 14, 1945 in Los Angeles, CA. He joined the U.S. Army where he was Honorably Discharged in November 1971.

Chacho was preceded in death by his parents, Pascual G. and Erlinda Albillar, and his loving son, Pascual Ricky Albillar (12/31/18). Other deceased siblings include Virginia Montoya, Corina Jones, Elisa Merrill, Ismael Albillar, Frank Albillar, and Henry Albillar.

He is survived by his daughters, Lori Ann

Albillar-Paynter (Robert), Evelyn Albillar-Paynter (Tudy), Melissa Fernandez, and Adam Castro. Other survivors include Mary Morales (Felipe), Lillian Perez (Oscar), Eppie Palombit, Lalo Albillar, Rudy and Gibby Albillar plus 11 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 6 great great children with numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial and Military services will be held on Wednesday, August 21 at 10:00 a.m. at La Paz Funeral Home with his cremains being interred in Anaheim, CA. alongside his son and mother.

Chacho enriched our lives with his presence and love. We will feel his loss for a very long time. God bless him on his final journey home.

For online condolences please visit www.lapazgrahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 21, 2019
