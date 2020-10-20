Patricia "Tricia" Ann Evans
Las Cruces - Patricia "Tricia" Ann Evans, realized the promise of Eternal Life on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. She is now in the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and with her loved ones who have gone before. At age 78, she passed away at her home in Las Cruces, following a struggle with colon cancer.
Tricia was born on July 7, 1942 in Los Angeles, California. She leaves her husband Gary Evans, her son Dan, his wife Liz, their daughter Stacey with husband Alex and children Truly and Oliver, daughter Shawn, and son Justin. She also leaves her daughter Jacki with husband David and their daughter Hannah and her husband Josh.
Tricia grew up in Glendora, California, and attended Azusa College, in Azusa, California. Tricia sang in the college scholarship trio and choir. Throughout their 59 years of marriage, Gary and Tricia served in local church music ministries, Bible studies, and home churches. She was a wonderful hostess and an excellent homemaker. Throughout her adult life she served in food ministries in the churches they attended and managed a city food shelter in Glendale, California. She was a faithful friend to so many who loved her dearly.
She was a devoted follower of Jesus. Her prayer list was always at her side as she prayed and read her Bible. She will be remembered for her laughter, her love of good books and her love and care for her husband and children. Her Heavenly Father has now taken her into His arms.
"Trust, dusky, vivid, true,
With eyes of gold and bramble-dew,
Steel-true and blade-straight,
The great artificer
Made my mate."
Robert Louis Stevenso
Cremation will take place and no services are scheduled at this time.
