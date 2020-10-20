1/1
Patricia Ann "Tricia" Evans
1942 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia "Tricia" Ann Evans

Las Cruces - Patricia "Tricia" Ann Evans, realized the promise of Eternal Life on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. She is now in the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and with her loved ones who have gone before. At age 78, she passed away at her home in Las Cruces, following a struggle with colon cancer.

Tricia was born on July 7, 1942 in Los Angeles, California. She leaves her husband Gary Evans, her son Dan, his wife Liz, their daughter Stacey with husband Alex and children Truly and Oliver, daughter Shawn, and son Justin. She also leaves her daughter Jacki with husband David and their daughter Hannah and her husband Josh.

Tricia grew up in Glendora, California, and attended Azusa College, in Azusa, California. Tricia sang in the college scholarship trio and choir. Throughout their 59 years of marriage, Gary and Tricia served in local church music ministries, Bible studies, and home churches. She was a wonderful hostess and an excellent homemaker. Throughout her adult life she served in food ministries in the churches they attended and managed a city food shelter in Glendale, California. She was a faithful friend to so many who loved her dearly.

She was a devoted follower of Jesus. Her prayer list was always at her side as she prayed and read her Bible. She will be remembered for her laughter, her love of good books and her love and care for her husband and children. Her Heavenly Father has now taken her into His arms.

"Trust, dusky, vivid, true,

With eyes of gold and bramble-dew,

Steel-true and blade-straight,

The great artificer

Made my mate."

Robert Louis Stevenso

Cremation will take place and no services are scheduled at this time.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com





Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LCsun-news.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved