Patricia "Pat" Blume
Las Cruces - Patricia "Pat" Blume, 80, died on Wednesday morning, November 6, 2019. She passed away peacefully with her husband by her side.
Patricia is preceded in death by her father Edward Rhodes, mother Alta Rhodes and brother Don Rhodes. She is survived by her husband Robert Blume, her son Philip Blume of Portland,OR, and daughter Cindy Blume of Las Cruces.
Pat was born on April 18, 1939 in Lordsburg, NM where she grew up and attended elementary and high school. She excelled in music, playing multiple instruments, singing, and also played the saxophone in the Lordsburg marching band. She also played "Powder Puff Football", where she was the kicker in the all-girls football team. An avid football fan all her life, she was a big fan of the Oregon Ducks.
Pat attended New Mexico State University, where she graduated with a bachelors degree in Education. She briefly moved to Lompoc, CA where she worked at NASA in the accounting department. Later she moved to El Paso, where she worked at the El Paso Herald newspaper.
She met her husband Robert "Bob" Blume with a friend as they were visiting Bob's art studio in Mesilla, where she slipped on an oil painting he was working on laying on the floor. Pat and Bob married in the Lordsburg Baptist Church in 1965.
Newly married, Bob began Rhino Advertising in Las Cruces in 1969. Pat soon began running the front office and Bob was an artist & sign painter. They purchased basic printing equipment and changed the name to RB Printing, and ran the company together with their children for 32 years.
Pat, affectionally known as "Pitsy", was known for her quick wit, contagious laugh and nonstop sense of humor. She never lost her love for music, making karaoke CDs with creative and wry covers, and singing in the choir at the Aristrocrat.
There will be no funeral services, and the family will put her to rest in a private service.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17, 2019