Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
The Masonic Cemetery
760 S. Compress Rd.
Patricia Isabella "Pati" Harvey


1934 - 2019
Patricia Isabella "Pati" Harvey
Patricia I. Harvey, 84, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2019 in Alamogordo, New Mexico. She was born August 16, 1934 in Detroit, Michigan to William A. Patterson and Laura Ella Weis Brown Patterson.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Philip A. Harvey. Two brothers, William A. Patterson of Detroit, Michigan and Richard B. Patterson of Mount Dora, FL. Also left to cherish her memory are her four children, Lora West of Alamogordo, New Mexico, Sandra Simpkins and her husband Rusty of N. Las Vegas, Nevada, Philip "Skip" A. Harvey, Jr. and wife Donna of N. Las Vegas, Nevada, Paul R. Harvey and wife Lori of Boulder City, Nevada. 12 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, also included several nieces and nephews.
Patricia spent many years teaching piano in Las Cruces. She had also been an avid bowler for years. Some of her hobbies included wood carving, sewing, and needlework.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at The Masonic Cemetery, 760 S. Compress, Rd.
A special thanks to the staff of Ambercare Hospice in Alamogordo, New Mexico.
Arrangements are with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Feb. 6, 2019
