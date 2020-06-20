Patricia Jean Verlander
Patricia Jean Verlander

Fort Bayard - PATRICIA JEAN (COOK) VERLANDER, age 86, formerly of Las Cruces, passed away peacefully at Fort Bayard Medical Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

Jeanie enjoyed reading, crocheting, and socializing with her friends. Most of all she enjoyed camping and hunting with her husband, sons and daughter.

She is survived by her children, Richard (Jan), Mike (Sylvia), Rosie (Larry), Greg (Juana), Keith (Kerri), and numerous grand and great-grandchildren, as well as and a great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ritchie Martin, and two sons, David Martin and James Edward Verlander.

Calling hours will begin at 1 PM Monday, June 22, 2020 at Baca's Funeral Chapels, 300 E. Boutz Road, with a funeral service scheduled to begin at 2 PM. Cremation will follow.

The Verlander Family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Fort Bayard Medical Center for the wonderful help and care given. In lieu of flowers and if desired, friends may make a memorial donation to the American Breast Cancer Society or Alzheimer's Foundation.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels and Sunset Crematory 575-527-2222. For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
