Patricia Louise Gibson
Las Cruces - PATRICIA L. GIBSON, 88 of Las Cruces passed into the Lord's hands May 10, 2019.
Patricia was born September 24, 1930 in Champaign, Illinois to William and Ruby Bacon. She was the first and only daughter of three children born to the Bacon's. She had two younger brothers William Bacon Jr. and Richard Bacon.
She enjoyed a quiet life as a farmer's daughter. She enjoyed helping her mother with country life and helped her father with farm chores once her two brothers left for the service and life on their own. She married Theodore O. Gibson in December of 1960. Ted took a job in Los Alamos working for the National Labs which relocated the couple to New Mexico in 1964. Patricia was a lovely mother and wife. Together they raised two daughters, Elena Shields and Amanda Gibson, in Los Alamos and enjoyed their time there immensely. They made close ties with the community. In 1999 they made the decision to move to Las Cruces to be closer and take a more active role in their grandchildren's lives.
Patricia was the beloved mother to her two daughters, Elena Shields and her husband Larry Shields and Amanda Gibson Smith. A beloved grandmother to her three granddaughters, Natalie Smith, Alexandra Nevarez and Morgan Smith, and to her great granddaughter, Gabrianna Solis. She was particularly close to her youngest granddaughter, Morgan Smith.
She was predeceased by her parents, William and Ruby Bacon as well as her brother Richard Bacon and grandson, Sammy Smith. After nearly 50 years of marriage she lost her husband, Theodore Gibson, in 2008. She is survived by her brother William Bacon of Buchanan Dam, TX. She has remained close to her youngest daughter and has shared the family home with her since 2014.
She will be deeply missed by all those that were close to her. No service will be held. Special thanks to the wonderful staff of Mesilla Valley Hospice who cared for her in her final days as well as Chandler Matthews, her daily caregiver. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Patricia's name to the Mesilla Valley Hospice.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care". For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 12, 2019