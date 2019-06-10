|
Patricia M. Figueroa
Las Cruces - It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, companion, sister, aunt and friend, PATRICIA M. FIGUEROA, age 67, of Las Cruces on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at her residence. She was born October 2, 1951 in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico to Julian and Isabel Calderon Medrano. Patricia was a graduate of Gadsden High School, and had worked as a housekeeper. She was a member of the Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn her passing include two daughters, Michelle Salaiz (Joel Ortiz), Christina Figueroa (Abraham Lozoya); her companion, Sal Ybarra all of Las Cruces; three sisters, Martha Sigala of Albuquerque, Dolores Martinez and Bertha Roman both also of Las Cruces. Other survivors include a grandson, Lawrence Patrick Rubio, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gustavo Figueroa; two brothers, Julian Jr. and Jose Luis Medrano; a nephew, Antonio Medrano.
At Mrs. Figueroa's request, cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road. Inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222. For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 10, 2019