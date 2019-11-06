Services
Las Cruces - Patricia "Pam" Postlewait (Reed) 81, of Las Cruces New Mexico, passed away November 1, 2019 at La Posada Mesilla Valley Hospice, Las Cruces. She had been fighting extensive small cell lung cancer that was diagnosed in May 2019. Patricia was born May 6, 1938 to James Robert and Wilma Dorothea Mc Camant in El Paso, Texas.

She is survived by her son Alan Kuncel, Las Cruces, NM. Sisters Estella M. Levy, El Paso, TX and Louise Cundy, San Bernadino, CA. Nieces Estella L. Levy and Cherie Steeman. Nephews Bill Levy, Tom Levy and Bob Cundy. Patricia has 7 grandchildren that survive her and many great grandchildren and extended family members.

Predeceased family members are her parents, her husband Glen Postlewait, daughter Pamela Copple, son Richard Kuncel, daughter Katherine Gresham, and granddaughter Elisabeth Gresham.

Services are pending for internment at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life for Patricia will be held at 2:00 PM this Sunday November 10, 2019 at the Elks Lodge Auditorium in Las Cruces, NM. Everyone is welcome

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, corner of Solano and Bowman Ave. To sign our local online guestbook please log onto www.GetzCares.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2019
