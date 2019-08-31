|
|
Dr. Patrick Evan Silverthrone
Deming - DR. PATRICK EVAN SILVERTHORNE, MD, was born on August 31, 1949 in Phoenix, Arizona at then St. Monica's Hospital. He passed away at Mountain View Regional Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico on January 6, 2019.
He grew up in Norwalk, California after moving to CA in 1952 with his parents, Charles and June Silverthorne of Carlsbad, CA.
He studied physics at Caltech and the University of California, Irvine, then received his medical degree from the Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara School of Medicine through the 5th pathway program. Dr. Silverthorne completed a five year residency in radiology in New York at then Nassau County Medical Center on Long Island. He practiced medicine in New York, New Mexico, and Maine.
He married Belinda Yingling in 1971 and they had seven children: Ian, Piper (Anderson), Christian, Mia (Cordova), Chelsea (López), Dylan, and Eden Silverthorne.
He is survived by his seven children, Belinda Silverthorne, seven grandchildren, his mother, sister, and brother, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was loved by all and is missed greatly. A service will be held in Carlsbad, CA on January 6th, 2020 to celebrate the life of Patrick.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 31, 2019