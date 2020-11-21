Patrick Herman Beckett
Las Cruces - Patrick Herman Beckett of Las Cruces, NM, died peacefully at home with his family from heart disease and Diabetes complications on November 20, 2020. He was 79.
After proudly serving in the US Marine Corps, Pat graduated from New Mexico State University and then received his Masters from Eastern New Mexico University. He became an archaeologist and eventually head of the contract archaeology program at NMSU.
Pat started Coas Publishing company in the early 1970s and in 1984 he founded Coas Bookstore, which with the help of his family grew into New Mexico's largest independent bookstore.
Pat deeply loved his wife Becky, to whom he was married for 56 years. He was very proud of his Irish as well as Hispanic background (which dated back to the 1600s in New Mexico), as well as his fellow Marines.
Light a candle, raise a glass of Bushmills, and salute with a hearty Semper Fi!
He will be greatly missed.
Pat is survived by his ever-loving wife Becky, son Mike Beckett (Veronica), daughters Kristy Lambert and Susan Beckett; grandchildren Brandon Beckett (Angela), Brett Beckett (Holly), Justin Lambert and Kacie Lambert; and great grand-children Ethan Wood, Emma Wood, and Jax Beckett.
