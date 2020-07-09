Patrick Tedford
Alamogordo - Patrick Allen Tedford 65, or Chief as he was known by many, passed away on July 7, 2020 in El Paso, Texas, was born on December 24, 1954 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to John A. Tedford and Wanda (Burnes) Tedford. Pat lived in various places in New Mexico growing up. It was in Albuquerque, NM where he met his wife Javonna Taylor. They were married July 1, 1976 in the Mesa Arizona Temple. Pat was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and loved to serve in many capacities.
Pat was the second oldest of eight children. He was the type of person that never thought about himself first-whether it was his family, country, or community. Pat joined the U.S. Air Force November 1977 to become a High Voltage Lineman in the Civil Engineering Squadron and served for 25 years. Shortly after retiring, he became a Jr. R.O.T.C instructor for 18 years at Alamogordo High School until his retirement on December 10, 2019.
Pat is survived by his wife, Javonna Tedford and his four sons, John Tedford (Stephanie), Aaron Tedford (Stephanie), Brett Tedford (Laurie), Martin Tedford (Shelene), and 12 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.
The funeral service will be held at 9:00 am, Saturday July 11th, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 1800 23rd Street. Alamogordo, NM. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service will be limited to family only. However, following the funeral service at 10:00 am there will be a drive thru celebration of life parade. Please follow the signs at the church if you choose to participate in the parade.
The Tedford family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
Some of the places that he happily dragged his family around the world was Azores, Spain, Japan, and Hawaii. He obtained the highest rank of any Enlisted Corp as Chief Master Sergeant, but to those who know him any rank is an understatement. Rest in Peace.