Patsy A. Harris
Las Cruces - Patsy A. Harris, age 77, passed away peacefully with her husband and son by her side December 6, 2019 in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
Patsy was born in Berryville, Arkansas, April 14th, 1942, to Ted and Erby Lasley. She was the third of four children. The family moved to Colorado for work on an uncle's ranch just outside of Greeley and Patsy started school in Gill, CO and was there for the first and second grades. The family then moved back to Green Forrest, AR where Patsy graduated from high school in 1960.
Patsy then went to Springfield, Missouri. She stayed at the YWCA while attending Draughan's Business College. She left there as an accountant and was employed with Modern Security Life Insurance Company for seven years. She left in May 1968. She married Bob Harris in April 1968. Bob was promoted and transferred to Rolla, MO and Pat and Bob's son, Jerry, was born there in July 1969. They were in Rolla for two years and then transferred to Moberly, MO and a year later, they were relocated to Sedalia, MO.
In 1974, the family moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico and a new job that later moved them to Las Cruces for eight years and on to El Paso, Texas for 14 years. In 1996, they relocated back to Las Cruces.
Patsy spent some of her days listening to good music. She was an avid Elvis Presley fan and an accomplished piano player. She spent many enjoyable afternoons and evenings playing her piano for herself, family, and friends. She enjoyed reading greatly and working with her stamp collection.
A final big project for her was spending many hours and days collecting genealogy information for her family and Bob's family. Her crowning achievement was when she finished her genealogy books for everyone in her family and sent several copies to family members. She was pleased they were appreciated and she was so proud of what she had done.
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents and her oldest brother, JC Lasley.
Patsy is survived by her husband, Bob Harris, and son, Jerry Harris, brother, Edward Lasley and wife, Annette of Springfield, MO and her sister, Judy and her husband, Don Dancey, also of Springfield. She also is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Patsy had requested that there be no funeral, just a graveside service. It will be at the Masonic Cemetery at 760 S. Compress Rd on Thursday, December 12 at 11:00 am. All arrangements are being made with La Paz-Graham Funeral Home at 555 W. Amador, Las Cruces, New Mexico.
