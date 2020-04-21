|
|
Patsy McRee Rice
With sorrow we must share that Patsy McRee Rice has left us to be with our Heavenly Father and her daughter Kate. She passed away on April 15, 2020 after many days in the ICU battling pneumonia. She was released to hospice care and transferred back to be with her husband Bill, where she spent her remaining days. Patsy was born in Magdalena, NM on March 8, 1938 to parents Rex and Mabel McRee. She had a brother Garry who preceded her in death. The family moved about New Mexico, settling in Hot Springs, NM where both parents ran mail routes while Rex also worked as a carpenter. Patsy grew up playing the flute and was awarded a spot on the all state band throughout high school. She also loved theater performance, with multiple leading roles. She went to college at New Mexico A&M on a music scholarship. There she played in the marching band while continuing in theater, landing a leading role as a freshman. It was at college where she met her husband of 62 years, Bill. They were married in Hot Springs and started their family in Las Cruces, raising three children: Rex, Kate and Billy. She was very proud of her family of Aggies, all of whom graduated from NMSU. It was with her encouragement and support that this was possible, as she was their greatest cheerleader. Patsy had one grandchild, Kathleen, whose fond memories of her grandmother include her gracious nature and how proud she always made her feel. Patsy was employed at NMSU for over 20 years holding various positions, making many friends and helping many people. Her positive attitude and smile was contagious and will be missed by anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Due to the current situation with the coronavirus pandemic, a service will be postponed until later this summer once restrictions on congregations are lifted and it is safe to include others in a celebration of her life. The family appreciates the many kind thoughts and prayers shared and suggests a donation to Roadrunner Food Bank in her honor in lieu of flowers. Her husband Bill currently resides at The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community at 2969 Claude Dove Drive, Las Cruces, NM. You can also contact the family at [email protected]
Her husband Bill, surviving children Rex and Billy, as well as her granddaughter Kathleen will miss her dearly.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020