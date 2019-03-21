|
|
Paul "Pablo Cruz" Molina
Las Cruces - Paul C. Molina, "Pablo Cruz" 71, of Las Cruces, NM passed away on March 17, 2019. He served in the U.S Army from February 19, 1968 - August 28, 1969 where he was released honorably. Pablo was a caring, giving, and hardworking man. He will be missed by many and remembered by all. He was born to Facundo and Elfida Molina on June 26,1948. He survived by his daughter: Julieann Luna. Grandchildren: Dylan Clark, Tasia Luna, Damian Luna, and Danzig Luna. Brothers: Chavie Molina, Tony Molina, Ronnie Molina. Sister: Teresa Ordunez. Pablo was preceded in death by his father Facundo Molina, mother Elfida Molina, brother Jose Molina, Juan Molina, Frank Molina, Junior Molina, Felipe Molina, and sister Maria Aguilera. The family of Pablo would like to invite all family and friends to celebrate his life on March 23, 2019 at 11:30am for viewing and 12:00pm for the mass. Services will take place at St. Genevieve's, Catholic Church 100 S. Espina St, LC, NM 88001. At his request cremation will follow the services. Services have been entrusted to the care of La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces NM 88005
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 21, 2019