Paula M. Bravo
Las Cruces - Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, PAULA M. BRAVO, age 95, of Las Cruces left her dwelling place on earth and entered eternal life to be with her heavenly Father on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loved one. She was born January 25, 1924 to Vidal and Tomasa Dominguez Ramirez. Mrs. Bravo was a homemaker and a member of the Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn her passing include four sons, Francisco, Martin Bravo (Maria), Vidal Bravo (Elisa) all of Las Cruces, and Alfonso Bravo (Maria Luisa) of Ruidoso; five daughters, Leonor Bravo of El Paso, TX, Margarita Gutierrez (Rudy), Josefina B. Holguin (companion Dennis), Estella Gonzalez (Servando), Anita B. Holguin (Angel Chris) all of Las Cruces; two brother, Francisco and Martin Ramirez both of Madera, Chihuahua, Mexico. Other survivors include numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, J. Jesus Bravo.
Visitation for Mrs. Bravo will begin at 5 PM Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 6 PM. The Funeral Service will follow immediately thereafter with Reverend Valentine Jankowski, officiating. Cremation will take place and inurnment of cremains will be held at a later date.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 23, 2019