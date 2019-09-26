|
|
Paula N. Martinez
Las Cruces - Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, mother-in-law, aunt and dear friend, PAULA NAVARRO MARTINEZ, age 84, of Las Cruces passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 3, 1935 in Terlingua, Texas to Heliodoro H. and Reyes Vega Navarro. Mrs. Martinez was a loving homemaker and member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Survivors include six daughter, Rosemary Martinez, Wanda Martinez-Lira (Santiago), Elsa Baca (Hector), Esperanza Martinez, (Jose Luis Muñoz), and Veronica Holguin (Alex) all of Las Cruces and Adelaida Stark of Albuquerque; three sisters, Margarita "Maggie" Parra (Paula's twin), and Tomasa Villarreal both of Carlsbad, and Valentina Murillo (Nestor) of Lovington; her daughter-in-law, Jennie Martinez. Other survivors include seventeen grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Paula was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Carlos Martinez in 2004; a son, Carlos Martinez Jr., in 1997; and a granddaughter, Vivianna Shaw in 2015.
Visitation for Mrs. Martinez will begin at 10 AM Thursday, September 26, 2019 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church, 100 S. Espina Street where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 10:30 AM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated immediately thereafter. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery where she will be laid to rest.
Serving as casket bearers will be Juan Parra, Orlando Mirabal, Alex Holguin, Paul Martinez, Angel Gallegos, Jason Narvaez, Marissa Martinez and Peter J. Contreras.
The Martinez Family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 26, 2019