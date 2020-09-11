Pauline Bailey Weldon
Las Cruces - PAULINE BAILEY WELDON, age 90, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Mountain View Hospital in Las Cruces. Born, January 9, 1930 in Greensboro, North Carolina. "Polly" as she was fondly known will always be remembered for her charitable heart and love of history and nature. She will be missed by her family and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, John "Johnny" Bourne Weldon and their son, John Paul Weldon.
At her request, cremains will be interred at St. David's Cemetery in Cheraw, South Carolina next to her husband and son.
Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Getz Funeral Home of Las Cruces.
