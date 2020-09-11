1/2
Pauline Bailey Weldon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pauline Bailey Weldon

Las Cruces - PAULINE BAILEY WELDON, age 90, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Mountain View Hospital in Las Cruces. Born, January 9, 1930 in Greensboro, North Carolina. "Polly" as she was fondly known will always be remembered for her charitable heart and love of history and nature. She will be missed by her family and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, John "Johnny" Bourne Weldon and their son, John Paul Weldon.

At her request, cremains will be interred at St. David's Cemetery in Cheraw, South Carolina next to her husband and son.

Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Getz Funeral Home of Las Cruces.

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, corner of Solano and Bowman Ave. To sign our local online guest book, please log onto www. GetzCares.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LCsun-news.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved