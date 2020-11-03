1/1
Pearlie Collins
Pearlie Collins

Pearlie Collins passed away on October 9, 2020. She was born on May 13, 1936 to Charlie and Annie Bauer.

During her 84 years of life, she was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother. She worked for the Deming Public Schools for many years. She enjoyed camping, hunting, and fishing with her family. She also loved gardening as well as tending her flowers. She was involved in scouting and various clubs for her children, and later in life became active in the American Legion.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Doyle Collins, her brother Charles Lee Bauer, and her granddaughter Coralee Barnes. Those left behind to mourn her loss are her son Charles Collins, her daughters Nadene (John) Barnes, Elizabeth (Lance) Harkey, and Nanette George. She is also survived by four grandsons and two great grandchildren.

Pearlie will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A small family service will take place to honor her life.




Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 8, 2020.
