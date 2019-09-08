Services
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Health
Mesquite St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pedro Cardenas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pedro Cardenas


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pedro Cardenas Obituary
Pedro Cardenas

Las Cruces - Pedro Cardenas age 89 of Rosales, Chihuahua passed away on September 4, 2019 in Las Cruces, NM.

Pedro was born in Rosales Ch. to Guadalupe Cardenas on June 28,1930. He was married to his wife of 32 years Celia Aragon Cardenas on January 1976.

He worked for the Greenhouse here in Las Cruces for over 25 years. He was such a hard working man, he worked till he was 82. He was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Pedro is preceded in death by his wife Celia, grandson Xavier Cardenas, 3 brothers and 2 sisters.

Pedro is survived by his sons Adam (Linda) and Sammy (Jessica) one brother Benjamin (Rosa) Cardenas Grandchildren Adam Jr, Alexis, Andy, Brandon, Isaiah, Anyssa and Olivia Cardenas. As well as numerous in laws.

Pallbearers will be his sons Adam and Sammy, grandsons Andy and Brandon Cardenas, Victor and Raul Hernandez.

Honorary pallbearers are his grandchildren Isaiah, Anyssa and Olivia Cardenas. Nephews Juan Carlos and Roberto Ares Cardenas

Pedro's viewing will be on Thursday September 12, 2019 at La Paz Graham's Funeral Home at 6pm with his Rosary to follow. His mass will be Friday September 13, 2019 at 10:30 at Our Lady of Health on Mesquite St. Burial to follow at Masonic.

Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham Funeral Home, 555 West Amador St., Las Cruces NM, 88005. To sign the online guest book, please visit: www.LaPaz-Grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pedro's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now