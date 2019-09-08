|
Pedro Cardenas
Las Cruces - Pedro Cardenas age 89 of Rosales, Chihuahua passed away on September 4, 2019 in Las Cruces, NM.
Pedro was born in Rosales Ch. to Guadalupe Cardenas on June 28,1930. He was married to his wife of 32 years Celia Aragon Cardenas on January 1976.
He worked for the Greenhouse here in Las Cruces for over 25 years. He was such a hard working man, he worked till he was 82. He was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary.
Pedro is preceded in death by his wife Celia, grandson Xavier Cardenas, 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
Pedro is survived by his sons Adam (Linda) and Sammy (Jessica) one brother Benjamin (Rosa) Cardenas Grandchildren Adam Jr, Alexis, Andy, Brandon, Isaiah, Anyssa and Olivia Cardenas. As well as numerous in laws.
Pallbearers will be his sons Adam and Sammy, grandsons Andy and Brandon Cardenas, Victor and Raul Hernandez.
Honorary pallbearers are his grandchildren Isaiah, Anyssa and Olivia Cardenas. Nephews Juan Carlos and Roberto Ares Cardenas
Pedro's viewing will be on Thursday September 12, 2019 at La Paz Graham's Funeral Home at 6pm with his Rosary to follow. His mass will be Friday September 13, 2019 at 10:30 at Our Lady of Health on Mesquite St. Burial to follow at Masonic.
Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham Funeral Home, 555 West Amador St., Las Cruces NM, 88005. To sign the online guest book, please visit: www.LaPaz-Grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 8, 2019