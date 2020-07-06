Pedro "Pete" GalindoMesilla - Pedro " Pete" Galindo 91 passed away July 3, 2020 peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family. Pete was born April 26, 1929 in Lordsburg New Mexico where he met the love of his life and wife of 63 years Mary Moreno in 1949. Together they had three beloved children And in 1954 they moved their family to Monterey California where they lived until 1969 when they decided to move and make their home in Las Cruces. Pete was an extremely hard worker a skilled auto body man , painter, and welder who strove to satisfy his clients. Pete also enjoyed tending to his vegetable garden, pecan trees ,and now and then he would toss out a line and catch some fish for dinner from the Rio Grande. He was survived by his two daughters Corina Vargas(Stephen),Cruz Vargas (Arturo), 11 grandchildren 27 great grandchildren and many great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Pete is preceded in death by his wife Mary, his son John, three brothers and four sisters. Pete will be greatly missed by friends and family. Services are scheduled Thursday July 9, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Tortugas with a visitation at 9 am to 10 am with a rosary starting at 10 am Funeral Mass will follow after the rosary, burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery where he will be laid to rest.Arrangements entrusted to the care of La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces NM 88005