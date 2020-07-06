1/1
Pedro "Pete" Galindo
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pedro's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pedro "Pete" Galindo

Mesilla - Pedro " Pete" Galindo 91 passed away July 3, 2020 peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family. Pete was born April 26, 1929 in Lordsburg New Mexico where he met the love of his life and wife of 63 years Mary Moreno in 1949. Together they had three beloved children And in 1954 they moved their family to Monterey California where they lived until 1969 when they decided to move and make their home in Las Cruces. Pete was an extremely hard worker a skilled auto body man , painter, and welder who strove to satisfy his clients. Pete also enjoyed tending to his vegetable garden, pecan trees ,and now and then he would toss out a line and catch some fish for dinner from the Rio Grande. He was survived by his two daughters Corina Vargas(Stephen),Cruz Vargas (Arturo), 11 grandchildren 27 great grandchildren and many great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Pete is preceded in death by his wife Mary, his son John, three brothers and four sisters. Pete will be greatly missed by friends and family. Services are scheduled Thursday July 9, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Tortugas with a visitation at 9 am to 10 am with a rosary starting at 10 am Funeral Mass will follow after the rosary, burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery where he will be laid to rest.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces NM 88005






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved