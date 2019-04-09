|
Peter Mastrantuono
Las Cruces -
Peter Mastrantuono, 94, of Las Cruces, New Mexico died at Blue Horizons Nursing Home on Saturday, April 6, 2019.
Peter was a loving husband to his wife of 65 years, Therese, devoted father to their eight children, and a war hero, having been awarded the Bronze Star for his actions at Luzon, Philippine Islands on April 27, 1945 and was a Purple Heart recipient.
Peter was born on December 6, 1924, son to Paulo and Filomena Mastrantuono of Jersey City, New Jersey. An only child of immigrant parents, Peter graduated James J. Ferris High School and subsequently volunteered to serve in the Army where he saw combat in the Pacific Theater. His final stationing was in Japan in the immediate aftermath of that country's surrender in 1945.
After a thirty-year career at the United States Postal Service, Peter retired and moved to Las Cruces with his wife and youngest daughter, Kendra.
Peter was a proud and committed Catholic, and has asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Catholic Relief Services.
Peter is survived by his wife, Therese, his eight children, eleven grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 10, 2019, between 6 PM to 7 PM, with a rosary following at 7 PM at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 10 AM at Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1240 S. Espina Street with Reverend Bill McCann officiating. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in Fort Bayard National Cemetery, 200 Camino De Paz in Fort Bayard the same afternoon at 2 PM with military honors accorded by a New Mexico National Guard Honor Guard and the Marine Corps League Detachment #1328.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Apr. 9, 2019