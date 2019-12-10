Services
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Petra Apodaca

Petra Apodaca Obituary
Petra Apodaca

Las Cruces - Petra Apodaca, 95, of Las Cruces, passed away on December 7, 2019 in Las Cruces, NM.

Petra was born in Berino, New Mexico to Romulo and Candida Guzman on June 29, 1924. She married Gabriel F. Apodaca Sr. in El Paso TX at the age of 26. Petra was unknowingly born a Matriarch, from a young age she nurtured and helped raise her siblings. As God would have it, she would continue that role, raising her two children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. A loving hospitable soul, she greeted every visitor with her restaurant style cuisine and smile. A devout catholic, she attended church regularly and faithfully prayed for her family and friends.

Petra is preceded in death by her parents Romulo and Candida Guzman, husband Gabriel F. Apodaca, four brothers, Antonio, Frank, Romulo II and Miguel Guzman, and a sister, Maggie G. Estrada.

Petra is survived by two children, daughter Teresa Enriquez and spouse Larry of Las Cruces, son Gabriel Apodaca II and spouse Kathy of Austin, TX, sister Aurora Montoya and spouse Sammy, brother Jose Guzman and spouse Lucy all of Las Cruces. Five grandchildren; Marcella Ibarra of Ruidoso, Gabriel Apodaca III of Austin, Tx, Jacqui Weller and spouse Preston of Washington, Dominic Apodaca and spouse Siobhan of Austin, TX, Kathy Thorpe and spouse Burke of Oklahoma, ten great grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Jerry Joe Gonzalez Jr., Levi Gonzales, Gabriel Apodaca III, Dominic Apodaca, Alec Weller, Burke Thorpe, Joe Gonzales, Andy Moreno.

Funeral is scheduled for 1:00 pm Friday, December 13, 2019 at Saint Genevieve Catholic Church with a burial at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements are with La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces NM 88005. To sign the online guest book visit www.LaPaz-Grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019
