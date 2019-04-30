|
Petra Baeza Rivas
Las Cruces - PETRA BAEZA RIVAS, passed into eternal life on Saturday, April 27, 2019. She was born November 14, 1935 in Balmorhea, Texas to Jose and Margarita Baeza, the eldest of 7 children. Petra moved to Las Cruces, in 1953 after living in El Paso, Texas and attending Jesus and Mary Academy for 2 years. She attended Las Cruces High School as a junior where she met Joe F. Rivas. They dated, fell madly in love and married in 1955. Joe is the love of her life, father to her children and best friend.
Together they built a wonderful successful life filled with joy, family and love. Not only was Petra a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend she was a great business woman. She graduated top of her class in cosmetology and worked for 2 years before opening her own beauty salon (Enchanted Lady). She was a successful business owner for over 45 years and during this time she had several locations around Las Cruces including one for children. Petra had her own line of high-end beauty products and was revered in the world of business in the Mesilla Valley. Petra was a spiritual leader, counselor, the most fun loving person ever created.
The name Petra is a feminine given name for Peter, which is derived from the Greek word "petros" meaning stone or rock. Petra was the rock and foundation of this family.
Those left to mourn her passing include her loving husband, Joe F. Rivas of the family home; five sons, Randy Rivas (Cherrie) Joseph Bengy Rivas, Alberto Luis Rivas, Bobby Rivas (Eppie) and Roy Patrick Rivas all of Las Cruces; two sisters, Andrea Carrasco of Buckeye, AZ and Lucia Galindo of Balmorhea, TX. Other survivors include fourteen grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Petra was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Cecilia Ornelas and Carmela Hinojos; two brothers, Pete and Danny Baeza; and a daughter-in-law, Darlene Camper.
Visitation for Mrs. Rivas will begin at 5 PM Friday, May 3, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 6 PM. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 AM Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1240 S. Espina Street with the Reverend Valentine Jankowski, Celebrant. Cremation will follow and Inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date.
Serving as casket bearers will be her grandchildren. Honorary bearers will be her great-grandchildren.
The Rivas Family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Apr. 30, 2019