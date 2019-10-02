|
Philip A. Harvey
Alamogordo - Philip Ainsworth Harvey
February 27, 1932 - September 26, 2019
Philip A. Harvey, 87 passed away peacefully on September 26, 2019 in Alamogordo, New Mexico. He was born on February 27, 1932 in Detroit, Michigan to Leslie F. H. Harvey and Mary B. Harvey.
Philip served and retired from the military, having served in the Korean War. He had been a member of the Masonic Lodge since 1959. At the time of his passing was a member of the Scottish Rite- Knights Templar Aztec Lodge in Las Cruces, NM.
Those left to cherish in his memory are his four children Lora West of Alamogordo, NM, Sandra Simpkins of N. Las Vegas, NV, Philip (Skip) A. Harvey Jr. of Las Vegas, NV, and Paul Harvey of Boulder City, NV. His 12 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years.
A graveside service will be held at 2:30 pm Friday, October 4, 2019 at The Masonic Cemetery, 760 S. Compress Rd., Las Cruces, NM 88001.
A special thanks to Alamogordo Hospice and their staff.
Arrangement by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Oct. 2, 2019