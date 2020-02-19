|
Philip C. Marvel
Las Cruces - PHILIP CHARLES MARVEL, 69, of Las Cruces, entered eternal life on Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was born February 8, 1951 in Ephrata, Pennsylvania to Paul Chester and Harriet Edna Marvel. Phil fell in love with New Mexico when he visited with his family at the age of 13. From that day on he would be a "desert rat". He finally realized his dream and moved to Albuquerque where he met his wife, Anna M. (Lenzi) Marvel. They met and held hands on Hands Across America and were married July 25, 1987 at the First United Methodist Church. Phil was retired but in all reality Las Cruces De Noche Lions Club was his 24/7 focus for a number of years where he was a member since 2001. He loved to greet his fellow Lions with - PAWS - People Always Willing to Serve.
Those left to mourn his passing includes his wife, Anna M. Marvel; a brother, Paul Marvel (Nancy), one niece, four nephews, three daughters and his Lions Family. His parents preceded him in death.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life is scheduled for Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 1:30 PM in Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road. Inurnment of Cremains will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made directly to the Lions Clubs Community Center, 1501 N. Solano Drive, Las Cruces, NM 88001.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222 For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020