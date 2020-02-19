Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Philip Marvel
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:30 PM
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Philip C. Marvel


1951 - 2020
Philip C. Marvel Obituary
Philip C. Marvel

Las Cruces - PHILIP CHARLES MARVEL, 69, of Las Cruces, entered eternal life on Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was born February 8, 1951 in Ephrata, Pennsylvania to Paul Chester and Harriet Edna Marvel. Phil fell in love with New Mexico when he visited with his family at the age of 13. From that day on he would be a "desert rat". He finally realized his dream and moved to Albuquerque where he met his wife, Anna M. (Lenzi) Marvel. They met and held hands on Hands Across America and were married July 25, 1987 at the First United Methodist Church. Phil was retired but in all reality Las Cruces De Noche Lions Club was his 24/7 focus for a number of years where he was a member since 2001. He loved to greet his fellow Lions with - PAWS - People Always Willing to Serve.

Those left to mourn his passing includes his wife, Anna M. Marvel; a brother, Paul Marvel (Nancy), one niece, four nephews, three daughters and his Lions Family. His parents preceded him in death.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life is scheduled for Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 1:30 PM in Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road. Inurnment of Cremains will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made directly to the Lions Clubs Community Center, 1501 N. Solano Drive, Las Cruces, NM 88001.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222 For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
