Philip Scroggins
Philip Scroggins passed away December 21, at Mountain View Hospital after complications from surgery. Philip was born May 13,1982 to Charles and Patricia Scroggins(Pendergraft). He lived in Alamogordo until the 5th grade when his family relocated to Las Cruces. Philip went to Vista Middle School and Mayfield High School. When Philip was 15 he was involved in a motor vehicle accident which left him partial paralyzed which he worked to overcome.
Philip was met on his journey by his father Charles Scroggins, his grandparents Jim and Mickey Williams, Earl and Gail Scroggins, He is survived by his mother Patricia Pendergraft (Carl) sisters Leah Carbajal (Gabe) Elana Rambow (Dean),aunts and uncles, cousins and nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held Memorial Day in Bent, New Mexico, a place he always enjoyed going,where he will be remembered by his family.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14, 2020