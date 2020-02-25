|
Phillip "Larry" Boucher
1945-2020
Phillip "Larry" Boucher was born July 26, 1945, in Albuquerque, in the era of WWII. While on a naval destroyer, his father, Terry, received news of Larry's birth. Larry grew up in Belen, and graduated from Belen High School at the young age of 16. He attended Carnegie Tech, now Carnegie Mellon, and eventually transferred to the NM School of Mines in Socorro, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in physics. He later earned a master degree in physics and electrical engineering. Larry worked for Global Star at Johnson Space Center in New Mexico, where he was involved with the satellite program. He later moved to San Jose, Calif., to work for Lockheed Martin's global communication department, traveling to Europe, Africa and Central and South America to install ground satellite communications. While at Carnegie Tech, Larry became a piper in the Kiltie Band, playing the bagpipes throughout his life. His many hobbies included spelunking, mountain climbing and collecting Native American pottery, which he later donated to New Mexico State University. An avid hot air balloonist, Larry was one of the earliest pilots to fly in the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, and taught pilot balloon safety classes nationally. He ultimately owned and flew nine balloons. Not just a pilot, Larry also crewed internationally for the beloved Darth Vader balloon. Larry served in the U.S. Army as a chaplain's assistant SP5 in Vietnam. While enlisted, he received the National Defense Service Medal, the Bronze Star Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Devices, and the Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars. Larry was also a member of the Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite of Free Masonry and the Albuquerque Aerostat Ascension Association. After a valiant fight with Parkinson's Disease brought on by Agent Orange exposure while in Vietnam, Larry passed away at 6 p.m. on Feb. 22, 2020, while residing at the Beehive Assisted Living Village in Albuquerque.
Larry is preceded in death by his daughter, Dawna Leigh Boucher; his wife, Marijean Boucher; and his father, Mayo Terry Boucher. He is survived by his mother, Mary Catherine Lake Boucher, of Belen; his sister, Terri Sue Vrabel (Charles); niece, Kim Wickens (Mike); nephew, Robert Boucher; great-nephew, Conner Wickens; stepson, Jeff Balding; stepdaughter, Patty D'Amore (Marc); sister-in-law, Barbara Carmack; aunt, Eleanor Love; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Viewing will be held at 9 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, at the First Baptist Church in Belen, followed by a Celebration of Life at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Terrace Grove Cemetery in Belen.
Pallbearers are Robert Boucher, Charles Vrabel, Mike Wickens, Conner Wickens, Dave Wallerstedt, David Lake and John Love.
The family sincerely thanks Larry's many friends and relatives for their love and friendship. A special thanks to the staff at Beehive Village for their outstanding care during Larry's last years. Special recognition to Chris, Carlos and Chef Brenda for their exceptional attention to Larry, allowing him to face this tragic disease with dignity. Please sign Phillip's on line tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020