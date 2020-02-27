|
Phillip "Craig" Dunn
Canton - Phillip "Craig" Dunn, 76, of Canton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, February 19th, in his home surrounded by loved ones. Born in St. Louis, Missouri on April 14, 1943, a son of the late Emmett B and Martha E (Rice) Dunn, also preceded in death by beloved wife Hollie (Boyanton) Dunn and sister Eileen Bauer. He served in the United States Navy in the Vietnam conflict and was a retired Naval Officer as well as an electrical engineer with McDonnell Douglas and EG&G. Survived by 1 daughter Erica (Drew) Eckel, of Canton, Ohio; 1 son Scott (Regina) Dunn, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; 1 sister Madelyn (Steve) Quance, of Dallas, Texas; 4 grandchildren Jackie, Kevin, Cole and Sam. A memorial service will be held at a later date. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com.
