Phillip Garr Nickell
Las Cruces - PHILLIP GARR NICKELL, LT. COL., RET., of Mesilla, NM passed away at home on September 24, 2019. He will be interred with full military honors along with his wife of 73 years, Pearl Lillian Nickell at Arlington National Cemetery on January 30, 2020.
He is survived by his son, Phillip Mark Nickell; daughter, Sherry Carolyn Nickell (Nelson); grandson, Neil M. Nelson and great-grandson, Macaleb M. Nelson.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020