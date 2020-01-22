Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Las Cruces - PHILLIP GARR NICKELL, LT. COL., RET., of Mesilla, NM passed away at home on September 24, 2019. He will be interred with full military honors along with his wife of 73 years, Pearl Lillian Nickell at Arlington National Cemetery on January 30, 2020.

He is survived by his son, Phillip Mark Nickell; daughter, Sherry Carolyn Nickell (Nelson); grandson, Neil M. Nelson and great-grandson, Macaleb M. Nelson.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
