Phillip Placencio
Las Cruces - In Loving Memory of Phillip M. Placencio. A father, son, grandson, partner, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend. Phillip Michael Placencio 33, left this world to go home to be with the Lord on October 8, 2020.
Born in Las Cruces, NM on April 10, 1987 o David and Genoveva Placencio. Phillip grew up in Las Cruces and graduated from Mayfield High School in 2005. He played football through elementary and high school. He was blessed with a beautiful daughter in 2009. Since the moment he saw her he knew his daughter would always come first. His kind hearted soul reached out to many regardless of age. He treated everyone with respect and the same respect was given. Phillip was a calm person who never let anthing get to him and always wanted to provide for those he cared about. Phillip enjoyed cooking and trying new recipes and eat with his partner and family. He was trully passionate about nature, fishing and camping. He never stopped being spontaneous in planning adventures with his family and friends every chance he got. Phillip is loved and will be missed by many. Heaven has gaind an angel.
Phillip is survived by his daughter Isabella G. Placencio parents David and Genoveva Placencio, brother David R. Placencio and Fiance Pamela Garcia, nephew Ayden Placencio, niece Ava Placencio, his partner Vanessa Bonilla and her two sons Jeremy and Joseph. He is survived by serveral aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Ramon and Irene Placencio, Maternal Grandfather Jose C. Talamantes, Uncle Arturo Talamantes, Cousins Steven Aguirre and Martin Talamantes Jr.
His family will celebrate his life on November 7, 2020 at the Catherdral of Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1240 S. Espina St. Las Cruces, NM. The recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 10:00 am, the funeral mass will be celebrated immediately after and the Rite of committal will follow in the Columbarium at the Cathedral. Reverend Patrick Montogmery will officiate the ceremony.
The family would like to thank the ICU Staff at Mountain View Regional Medical and all the staff at IHM Cathedral, as well as all of our friends and family for the support and food they have given and the Love they have showed.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com
