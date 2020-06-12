Phyllis Delzer
Phyllis Delzer

Las Cruces - Phyllis Delzer, of Las Cruces, NM., passed away March 15, 2020, in an El Paso, TX. hospital. Phyllis was born Nov. 20, 1931. She was 88 years of age. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Ozella Hasek, her husband of 63 years, Elden Delzer, and her 3rd son, Dale Delzer. Phyllis was an avid card player, an artist, and a good friend to so many. She was never at a loss for words and always had a quick and witty comeback. Phyllis is survived by 2 sons, Terry (Julie) Delzer of Las Cruces, Ron (Lisa) Delzer of NC., and 1 daughter, Dawn (Dan) Post of Horizon City, TX., 4 grandsons, Toby Delzer and Michael Delzer of Las Cruces, Ronnie (Stefanie) Delzer of Houston, TX., Cody (Heather) Post of AL., 3 granddaughters, Misty (Jeff) Arruda of Las Cruces, Tricia (Jason) Green of NC, and Jeanne (Matt) Deason of AL., and 7 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held June 20, 2020. Please RSVP to Dawn at 915-526-0617 by Thursday, June 18.




Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
