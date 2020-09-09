Phyllis Eileen Zulpo
Las Cruces - PHYLLIS ZULPO, age 101 of Las Cruces, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She had been a resident at the Village At Northrise Homestead Memory Unit. Phyllis was born in Enfield, England on May 23, 1919 to Frederick and Emily Trickey.
As a young girl growing up outside London, England, Phyllis was fortunate to attend excellent prep schools for her education. Her accomplishments were numerous, including many awards and medals in sports. Upon graduation she received honors with the Royal of Society of Arts in English and Pitman's Shorthand and Writing. She continued using this symbolic method of writing her entire life with the speed of 80 words a minute. Her first job at the age of 15 was with a large shipping company and then with the London Railroad.
Phyllis met and married her first husband during WWll while he was serving in the United States Army. Phyllis continued working during the ravages of war. However, as the horrors of air raid warnings and bombings became more frequent, for her safety, she was forced to accept passage to the United States as a war bride. Arrangements for her departure were approved only because she acquired a sponsorship from her husband's family pastor in Ohio. After traveling by boat and train, Phyllis was greeted by her in-laws in Cincinnati, Ohio. She slowly became familiar with her new way of life while waiting for her husband's arrival and military discharge. She and her husband traveled extensively throughout the southwest looking for work and eventually settled in Albuquerque, New Mexico for over 25 years where they raised their three children. During those years, she attended citizenship classes and became a naturalized citizen in 1964. Some years later she divorced and remarried. Phyllis and her new husband both continued their love of travel throughout the United States, Europe, and England with frequent visits to her parents.
After thousands of miles Phyllis had traveled throughout her long, blessed life, the majestic Organ Mountains brought her home to Las Cruces, New Mexico to be closer to her daughter and family. At the age of 95 she continued her annual summer trips to Aztec, New Mexico to visit her two sons and family. She never missed a family celebration, forgot a birthday or anniversary, or those huge boxes of chocolate for everyone at Christmas! All her family will continue to miss her tremendously as she impacted each of our lives in so many ways. God bless you on your continued travels. Your memories will never be forgotten. Your love will always remain in our hearts forever.
She is survived by her daughter, Dianne Shive; sons, Paul and Mark Radojits (Roosa). Grandchildren, Heather Nevarez (Jimmy II), Karri Cordova (Robert), Jessica Brooks, Jason (Emily) and Ryan Radojits, Kendra Williams (Slater), and Kolt Radojits (Candice). Great grandchildren Jimmy Nevarez III (Melanie), Jessica Nevarez, Nathaniel Rodriguez (Cyras), Klarisa Rodriguez, and McKailah Hobbs. Great-great grandchildren Ryder Brooks, Cheyenne and Kelli Radojits, Nick, Cadagen and Truxton Williams, Sophie Ziehl, and Julian Nevarez IV. Special friend Max Baca. She is preceded in death by her brother, Len and husbands, John Radojits and Robert Zulpo.
At her request, cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. In honor of Phyllis, her family is requesting that any donations be sent to the American Alzheimer's Association
Finally, from all the family, thank you so very much to the dedicated staff and medical team at the Village At Northrise. A special thank you to Bonnie and Candace for your continued love and devotion. None of us could have cared for this amazing lady without you!
