Phyllis Segura
Las Cruces - Phyllis Joan Segura 83, of Las Cruces, New Mexico entered eternal rest on April 14, 2019. Phyllis was a resident of Las Cruces since August 1971. She was a devoted member of Faith Chapel Assembly of God and enjoyed doing what she could to help; becoming more knowledgeable about the bible (attending Sunday School classes) and fellowships. She was a member of DAVA (Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary) holding the position of Commander for many years. She was a branch manager secretary for Social Security Administration for 16 years; after retiring in 1994, she did Kelly Temporary Employment around town until 2001. Phyllis continued her administrative skills by volunteering with the RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) with the City of Las Cruces. Phyllis traveled extensively both with her husband and alone visiting the Caribbean, Paris, Barcelona, Portugal, Morocco, Mexico, Australia, and many parts of the United States. Her greatest joy was when she returned to her Birthplace Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada to visit family and friends. She spent 6 summers with her hubby in their motorhome in Mira, Nova Scotia.
Phyllis is survived by sons Edward V. Segura wife Belinda, Philip B. Segura, Daughter Sandra J. Segura, Granddaughter Janay A. Segura. Brothers Neville Gibson in Ottawa; Alvin Gibson in Toronto.
Phyllis is preceded in death by her husband Perfecto Segura and son Gregory T. Segura.
There were many people during her life's journey that had great influence on her life, and we would like to extend a sincere thanks and that she loved you all, God Bless.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 beginning at 5:00 pm, with a rosary to follow at 7:00 pm at Getz Funeral Home Chapel 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. The Funeral mass will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 beginning at 10:00 am at Faith Community Church, 4895 W Picacho Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88003. Burial will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 at Santa Fe National Cemetery, 501 Guadalupe St., Santa Fe, New Mexico.
In Lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Faith Community Church in her name.
Arrangements with Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Apr. 21, 2019