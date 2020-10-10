1/1
Polo N. Orta
Polo N. Orta

Las Cruces - Polo N. Orta, 58, of Las Cruces and formerly of Tortugas, NM, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.

Polo was born in Las Cruces to Guadalupe and Yolanda Orta on August 16, 1962. He was a graduate of Las Cruces High School, Wyoming Technical Institute, and Dona Ana Community College. He was a man of deep faith, a dedicated husband, loving father, super nino, and loving brother, tio and cousin. He was a positive male influence for many people. He always saw the best in others and his smile was contagious.

Polo worked at New Mexico State University ACES for over 18+years and was a diehard Aggie. He was an active community member who attended many events throughout the city and was an avid and skilled photographer. He was a volunteer for Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference for 15 years and served as a moderator of the Las Cruces Community Watch FB page.

Those left to mourn his passing include his wife and soulmate of 30 years, Emma and two daughters; Amanda and Abigail Orta who were the lights of his life. He is also survived by his mother, Yolanda Orta of Tortugas; one sister, Sara Ceniceros and husband Raul; and brothers: Mauro, Jesus "Chuy" & wife, Libby; Jose & wife, Nancy; and Victor & wife, Lisa as well as one sister in law, Marcy Valdez & husband, Conrad. Polo leaves behind 19 nieces and nephews, and 12 great nieces and nephews. Polo continues his duties as "Nino" from heaven to 11 godchildren whom he adored.

He was preceded in death by his father, Guadalupe Orta, his mother-in-law, Teresa Alvarez, a cherished sister in law, Monica Orta; as well as numerous aunts and uncles.

Polo was a very caring, compassionate and generous man who had a giant heart. He had a knack for making people around him feel loved. He will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to have known him. His legacy is one of strength, kindness, faith, love, community, family, and laughter.

Private viewing for family is scheduled from 10:00am-10:45am with visitation for the public from 10:45am-12:00pm. A funeral mass will begin at 12:00 pm. All services will take place at St. Albert the Great Newman Center, 2615 S. Solano, Las Cruces, NM on Wednesday October 14, 2020.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required and capacity will be limited. Services will be live-streamed on the St. Albert the Great Newman Center Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/stalbertthegreatnewmancenter/

Serving as pallbearers are Victor, JC, and Isaac Orta; Mannie Rodriguez, Sal Melendrez, Juan Salcido, Jaime Guzman and Alberto Grijalva. Honorary pallbearers will be Rigo Salcido and Anthony Crespin.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Polo Orta, to Holy Cross Retreat Center, 600 Holy Cross Road, Mesilla Park, NM 88047 or online at holycrossretreat.org

Thank you. Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home. To send condolences go to www.lapaz-grahams.com






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
