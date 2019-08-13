|
|
Priscilla Daneliak
Las Cruces - Priscilla M Daneliak, 95, of Las Cruces went to her eternal home Wednesday, August 7th in Las Cruces, NM.
Priscilla was born in Chicago, IL to Albert & Adeline Zbierski. She married Edward T Daneliak April 25, 1943, in Chicago. They moved to Las Cruces in 1954 and never wanted to leave. Although Priscilla was a loyal Cubs fan! Priscilla was a stay-at-home wife and mom. She & Ed along with Irv & Harriet Wodzin opened and ran Auto Electric for many years.
Priscilla was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ed, two daughters Barbara Daneliak and Kathleen Kissman, her brother Richard Zbierski, both of her parents and her Great Grandson Daniel E Hamilton.
Priscilla is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sandra & Kenneth Farmer, 6 Grandchildren-Juatawn "Tawny" Widmer, Michael (Betsy) Kissman, Larry D Tolliver ll (Angela), Michelle Kissman, Tami (Mike) Terwilliger & Eddie Hamilton, 18 Great Grandchildren & 6 Great, Great Grandchildren.
Paul bearers will be; Eddie Hamilton, Matthew Hamilton, Joseph Gilmore, Alec Aranda, Michael Avitia, and Miles Widmer.
A funeral is scheduled for 10:00 am on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at LaPaz-Grahams with a burial at Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be at 9:00 am Thursday morning prior to the services.
Arrangements are with LaPaz-Graham's Funeral Home, 555 West Amador, Las Cruces, NM 88005. To sign the online guest book visit www.LaPaz-Grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 13, 2019